A special SriLankan Airlines flight carrying 208 Sri Lankan students from the United Kingdom has arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) early this morning (04).

These students arrived from Heathrow Airport in London via Flight Number UL504 at about 3.30 am.

The returning students have been subjected to a sterilization process upon arrival and then directed to quarantine facilities by Sri Lanka Army.

Meanwhile another special flight belonging to Sri Lankan Airlines departed early this morning (04) from the Katunayake Airport to repatriate the second group of Sri Lankan students awaiting to return to the island.

The flight is scheduled to reach London’s Heathrow Airport at 10.40 am today (04).