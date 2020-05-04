May 04 2020 May 4, 2020 May 4, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

Three more patients recover from Coronavirus

COVID-19 recoveries

Three more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital after recovering from the virus, stated the Ministry of Health.

Accordingly, the tally of total COVID-19 recoveries has climbed to 187 patients.

Sri Lanka has so far recorded 7 deaths due to the deadly virus.

Total Confirmed Cases – 718
Active Cases – 523
New Cases for the day – 0
Observation in hospitals – 137
Recovered & Discharged – 187
Total Deaths – 7

