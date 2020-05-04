The Sri Lanka Navy says a COVID-19 affected Navy personnel, who was receiving treatment at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases after being admitted on the 25th of April, has been discharged after making a full recovery.

He is the first Navy personnel to recover from the COVID-19 virus, stated Sri Lanka Navy.

The recovered sailor had served attached to the Welisara Navy Base.

The Navy officer will remain in quarantine for another 14 days on healthcare instructions.

The sailor’s family members are also undergoing quarantine at the Navy quarantine centre in Boossa.