The President’s Media Division today issued another clarification with regard to the system recently introduced regarding allowing people to leave their homes based on the last digit of their National Identity Cards (NICs).

There had been some confusion with regard to this directive and the PMD had also issued a clarification on Sunday (04).

Issuing another clarification, the PMD says that the introduced NIC last digit system to be used as a curfew pass is only for the people in the curfew imposed areas.

It further said that this system will only be applicable with effect from May 11 (Monday).

Accordingly, the NIC last digit regulation will not be applicable for leaving houses when the curfew is relaxed.

However, entering or leaving areas that have been declared as isolated zones has been banned completely.

The regulation for leaving their places of dwelling based on the last digit of the NIC is as follow:

Monday : No. 1 or 2 as the last digit

Tuesday : No. 3 or 4 as the last digit

Wednesday : No. 5 or 6 as the last digit

Thursday : No. 7 or 8 as the last digit

Friday : No. 9 or 0 as the last digit

The general public is advised to select the closest outlet located within walking distance from their homes to make essential purchases.

(Source: Ada Derana)