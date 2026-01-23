Anusha Palpita arrested by Bribery Commission

Posted by Editor on January 23, 2026 - 12:25 pm

Former Secretary to the Ministry of Mass Media and former Chairman of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL), Anusha Palpita, was arrested today (January 23) by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

He was arrested for failing to disclose how he earned Rs. 46 million.

CIABOC stated that Palpita appeared before the commission this morning, where an initial statement was recorded before his arrest.

He is due to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate.