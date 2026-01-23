Johnston Fernando, two sons and others further remanded until January 30, 2026
Posted by Editor on January 23, 2026 - 10:58 am
Former Minister Johnston Fernando and five suspects, including his two sons, have been ordered to be further remanded until January 30, 2026.
The order was issued after the suspects were produced before the Wattala Magistrate’s Court today (January 23).
The case was taken up again today, and it was filed over allegations that Johnston Fernando misused a Sathosa lorry during his tenure as Minister of Co operatives and Internal Trade.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Anusha Palpita arrested by Bribery Commission January 23, 2026
- Johnston Fernando, two sons and others further remanded until January 30, 2026 January 23, 2026
- Paranthan Chemical Factory reconstruction begins after four decades January 23, 2026
- Sri Lanka hospitals affected as GMOA starts 48 hour strike January 23, 2026
- Sri Lanka, China hold talks to boost agriculture and address environmental issues January 23, 2026