April 15 declared a public holiday in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on April 10, 2024 - 6:38 pm

The Sri Lankan government has declared April 15 (Monday) as a public holiday for all state employees, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced.

According to the Secretary of the Home Affairs Ministry, Pradeep Yasarathna, the decision was made due to the National Oil Anointing Ceremony falling on Monday (April 15).

Meanwhile, the State Minister of Home Affairs, Ashoka Priyantha, stated earlier that several requests had been made by state officials and the public to declare April 15 as a public holiday because of the upcoming Sinhala and Tamil New Year.