South Korea to provide assistance to Sri Lanka in Education, Health, Renewable Energy and Employment

Posted by Editor on April 11, 2024 - 9:57 am

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Ms. Miyon Lee called on Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena at the Prime Minister’s Office in Colombo on Wednesday (April 10) to discuss follow-up actions on the decisions taken during the Prime Minister’s visit to Korea last week.

The Prime Minister held discussions with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea, Han Duck-soo, Speaker of the National Assembly Kim Jin-pyo, Governor of Gyeongsangbuk-do Province Lee Cheol-woo, and former Secretary-General of the United Nations and current President and Chair of the Green Growth Institute, Ban Ki-moon.

During these discussions, Korea agreed to increase support to Sri Lanka in several sectors, including education, health, renewable energy, employment, agriculture, and rural development.

At the request of the Prime Minister, Korea agreed to provide smart classrooms to 1,000 schools in Sri Lanka to assist the government’s efforts to develop information technology education at the school level.

Korea will also send doctors and medical teams for short-term medical practices at government hospitals and to share their expertise with Sri Lankan doctors.

Ambassador Miyon Lee stated that her country would work on a few new development projects in Sri Lanka, in addition to the early completion of ongoing projects.

She mentioned that three projects on water treatment, sanitation, sewage disposal systems, and dry zone agriculture have already been implemented.

Korea will also undertake the installation of floating solar panels on Chandrika Wewa in the Rathnapura district as a pilot project in renewable energy.

Korean leaders have agreed to increase the employment quota for Sri Lankan workers, both in skilled/professional sectors and in the seasonal agriculture sector.

The Prime Minister thanked the Korean government for the excellent cooperation and hospitality extended during his brief visit.

(Prime Minister’s Media)