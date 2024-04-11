Sri Lanka President joins the Defence Ministry’s New Year celebrations

Posted by Editor on April 11, 2024 - 10:17 am

The Welfare Division of the Defence Ministry organized a vibrant and culturally rich Sinhala Tamil New Year celebration at the Defence Force Headquarters Complex in Battaramulla on Wednesday (April 10), which was graced by the presence of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.



The event, meticulously organized to pay homage to tradition and heritage, showcased a diverse array of traditional sports and captivating cultural presentations, skillfully curated by the dedicated staff of the Ministry of Defence.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe was warmly welcomed by Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, General Kamal Gunaratne (Retd), marking the commencement of the festivities.

Embracing the spirit of the occasion, the President engaged in the prize-giving of the New Year Princess competition.

Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff, Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka, Chief of Defence Staff Shavendra Silva, and Sri Lanka Air Force Commander, Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa, along with members of the Ministry of Defence, were present at the event.

The celebration served as a testament to the unity and cultural richness of Sri Lanka, fostering camaraderie among attendees from diverse backgrounds.

It underscored the Defence Ministry’s commitment to upholding traditions while fostering a sense of community and inclusivity within the nation.

(President’s Media)