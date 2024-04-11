U.S. and Sri Lanka National Security Advisors discuss mutual support and regional stability

Posted by Editor on April 11, 2024 - 12:27 pm

In a noteworthy diplomatic move, Jake Sullivan, the U.S. National Security Advisor, held a significant telephone conversation with Sagala Ratnayaka, the Senior Advisor to the President on National Security of Sri Lanka, on Wednesday (April 10).

This dialogue signals a pivotal moment in the relationship between the United States and Sri Lanka, with both nations expressing a keen interest in deepening bilateral ties.

The discussion between Sullivan and Ratnayaka covered a broad spectrum of issues critical to the reinforcement of the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

At the heart of their conversation was the United States’ firm commitment to supporting the security and sovereignty of Sri Lanka.

Sullivan recognized the efforts undertaken by Sri Lanka and stressed the necessity of successfully completing the fiscal, monetary, and governance reforms as outlined in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

Furthermore, the talks ventured into future opportunities for collaboration, seeking to explore new avenues for enhanced partnership across various sectors. Sullivan articulated a strong desire for continued engagement with Sri Lanka, highlighting the mutual goal of promoting peace and security within the region.

This engagement between the national security advisors of the U.S. and Sri Lanka is a testament to the shared commitment of both nations to foster stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

The conversation underscores a mutual interest in advancing diplomatic and strategic initiatives, paving the way for a more robust and dynamic partnership between the United States and Sri Lanka.

(Courtesy: President’s Media)