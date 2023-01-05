Aragalaya Activist Randimal Gamage arrested

Aragalaya activist Randimal Gamage has been arrested today (January 05) morning after he returned to Sri Lanka from overseas.

He was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at Katunayake on the charge of illegally entering the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC).

Sri Lanka Police said that the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court had imposed a travel ban on Randimal Gamage.

He will be moved to the Cinnamon Gardens Police for further investigations.