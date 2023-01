Litro Gas Lanka has reduced the prices of domestic gas cylinders with effect from midnight today (December 05).

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5 kg gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 201 and its new price is Rs. 4,409.

Meanwhile, the price of a 5 kg gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 80 and its new price is Rs. 1,770.

Also, the price of a 2.3 kg gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 38 and its new price is Rs. 822.