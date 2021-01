Arundika Fernando tests COVID-19 positive

State Minister Arundika Fernando has tested positive for COVID-19.

After he was confirmed to have contracted the virus he has been directed for medical care.

Minister Arundika Fernando is the seventh Member of Parliament to test positive for COVID-19. MP Wasantha Yapabandara confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Starting with State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera, MP Rauff Hakeem, State Minister Piyal Nishantha, Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara, Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, and MP Wasantha Yapabandara had also tested positive for COVID-19.