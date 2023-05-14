Australia to gift former Royal Australian Beechcraft to Sri Lanka
The Australian Government has gifted a former Royal Australian Air Force Beechcraft KA350 aircraft to Sri Lanka, the Australian High Commission in Colombo said.
Accordingly, the twin-engine turboprop aircraft will be given to Sri Lanka to be used to enhance Sri Lanka’s sovereign aerial maritime surveillance capability, it said.
Australian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Paul Stephens who met Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday (May 12) and handed over a letter from Australia’s Minister for Home Affairs Clare O’Neil formally offering Sri Lanka the gift of the Beechcraft KA350 aircraft.
“This gift will strengthen Sri Lanka’s ability to protect its maritime security. It is a further demonstration of our close collaboration in combating transnational crime”, the High Commissioner said.
Latest Headlines
- Landslide warnings issued to several areas in five districts in Sri Lanka May 14, 2023
- Australia to gift former Royal Australian Beechcraft to Sri Lanka May 14, 2023
- Price of a 50kg cement bag reduced by Rs.150 May 14, 2023
- Sri Lankan migrant workers’ foreign remittances increase in April 2023 compared to 2022 May 13, 2023
- Sri Lankan baker Tharshan Selvarajah wins Paris’s ‘Best Baguette’ award May 13, 2023
- Sri Lanka’s airline posts US $ 525 million annual loss May 13, 2023
- Sri Lanka Government focuses on promoting ‘Health Tourism’ May 12, 2023