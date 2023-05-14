Australia to gift former Royal Australian Beechcraft to Sri Lanka

The Australian Government has gifted a former Royal Australian Air Force Beechcraft KA350 aircraft to Sri Lanka, the Australian High Commission in Colombo said.

Accordingly, the twin-engine turboprop aircraft will be given to Sri Lanka to be used to enhance Sri Lanka’s sovereign aerial maritime surveillance capability, it said.

Australian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Paul Stephens who met Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday (May 12) and handed over a letter from Australia’s Minister for Home Affairs Clare O’Neil formally offering Sri Lanka the gift of the Beechcraft KA350 aircraft.

“This gift will strengthen Sri Lanka’s ability to protect its maritime security. It is a further demonstration of our close collaboration in combating transnational crime”, the High Commissioner said.