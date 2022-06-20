Australia to provide $50 Million for urgent food and healthcare needs

Australia will provide $50 million in Official Development Assistance to support Sri Lanka meet urgent food and healthcare needs, Australian High Commission in Sri Lanka said.

“Sri Lanka currently faces its worst economic crisis in seventy years, leading to shortages of food, medicine and fuel. Australia has a close and long-standing relationship with Sri Lanka. Not only do we want to help the people of Sri Lanka in its time of need, there are also deeper consequences for the region if this crisis continues,” a statement issued by the High Commission said.

“We will contribute an immediate $22 million to the World Food Programme for emergency food assistance to help three million people in Sri Lanka meet their daily nutritional needs” the statement added.

Australia will also provide $23 million in development assistance to Sri Lanka in 2022-23.

This will support health services, and economic recovery, with a strong emphasis on protecting those at risk, especially women and girls.These contributions are in addition to $5 million recently provided to United Nations agencies for Sri Lanka.