Badulla General Hospital Doctor arrested with 145 narcotic capsules

A 44-year-old doctor serving in Badulla General Hospital has been arrested with 145 narcotic capsules in total that were intended to be sold to children, Sri Lanka Police said.

The doctor was arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF) last night (February 14) following a tip-off from a private informant.

Investigators had launched a raid after receiving a tip-off which claimed that the doctor in question had been involved in selling drugs to schoolchildren at his private medical clinic in Mailagasthenna, Badulla for some time now.

Accordingly, a team of STF men attached to the Passara camp arrested the suspect with 145 narcotic infused capsules in his possession without a valid licence while on board a car in the Badulla area.

He was handed over to the Badulla Police for further investigations.