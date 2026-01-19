Baladaksha Mawatha flyover opens in Colombo

The Baladaksha Mawatha flyover was opened to the public in Colombo today (January 19) to reduce heavy traffic congestion in a key part of the city.

Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development Bimal Rathnayake declared the flyover open after the completion of construction and its handover to the public. Speaking at the ceremony, he said development work will continue by overcoming challenges, without theft or corruption.

The Minister stated that the country is now facing the consequences of economic crimes, noting that Sri Lanka was driven into bankruptcy due to theft and waste. He stressed that the present government is committed to carrying forward development in a transparent and responsible manner.

He pointed out that the area around the flyover, which includes the Presidential Secretariat, major business centres and several hotels, has long suffered from severe traffic congestion. He said plans were made several years ago to build three flyovers in this area to address the issue.

While two flyovers were completed earlier, construction of the Baladaksha Mawatha flyover was delayed due to the economic crisis and other challenges. The Minister said close coordination with the Police Department helped overcome obstacles and speed up the completion of the project.

The flyover enables smoother travel from Galle Face towards Kompanna Vidiya along Chittampalam A. Gardiner Mawatha. It is 340 metres in length and 11 metres in width. This is the third flyover built under a wider flyover project aimed at easing traffic congestion in and around Colombo city.

Originally estimated to cost Rs. 2,700 million, delays in construction resulted in an additional expenditure of around Rs. 1 billion. Minister Rathnayake said the completed flyover will provide significant convenience and benefits to the public, and he expressed his appreciation to the Police Department and the Road Development Authority (RDA) for their support.

The project was implemented under the Sustainable Road Development Programme of the Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development, with funding from the Government of Sri Lanka and consultancy services provided by the Road Development Authority (RDA).

Colombo Mayor Vraie Cally Balthazaar, several local politicians, RDA Chairman T. Paskaran, retired Director General H. H. N. A. Hettiarachchi and senior Police officials attended the opening ceremony.