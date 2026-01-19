Sri Lanka Police destroy over 22,000 cannabis plants in forest reserve raids

Posted by Editor on January 19, 2026 - 9:15 am

Sri Lanka Police destroyed two large cannabis cultivations in forest reserve areas in Hambegamuwa and Ethimale yesterday (January 18) after raids that uncovered more than 22,000 cannabis plants.

Police said the first raid was carried out on January 18, 2026, by officers from the Hambegamuwa Police station in the Delgalara forest reserve area in Hambegamuwa.

The cannabis cultivation covered about one acre of land and contained 11,570 cannabis plants.

A suspect was arrested during the raid. He is a 38 year old resident of the Hambegamuwa area.

After collecting samples to be used as case exhibits, the cannabis plants were burned and destroyed. Hambegamuwa Police are continuing further investigations into the case.

Meanwhile, on the same day, officers from the Ethimale Police station raided two cannabis cultivations in the Eriyapola area of the Kebiliththa forest reserve.

Police said the cultivation covered about one and a half acres of land and had 10,962 cannabis plants.

After samples were collected for legal purposes, the cannabis plants were burned and destroyed.

Ethimale Police said further investigations are underway to arrest the suspects involved.