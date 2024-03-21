Bandaranaike International Airport experiences significant increase in passenger traffic

Posted by Editor on March 21, 2024 - 10:57 am

Chairman of Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Ltd., Athula Galkatiya, remarked that the arrival of foreign tourists has risen owing to President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s economic initiatives and the peaceful environment fostered within the country.

Consequently, Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Katunayake, has seen a notable increase in air passenger usage.

The Chairman reported that from January 1st to March 19th, 2024, the number of air passengers who utilized BIA services amounted to 850,000.

Galkatiya noted that it is anticipated approximately 10 million passengers will utilize the airport by the end of this year.

He further highlighted that the total number of passengers using BIA, Katunayake, in 2022 was 5 million, with a projected increase to 8 million in 2023.

(President’s Media)