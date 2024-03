Anura Kumara heads to Canada

Posted by Editor on March 21, 2024 - 12:26 pm

National People’s Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake left for Canada on Wednesday afternoon (March 20) for a visit.

He is going to participate in two major rallies organized by the Canadian Committee of the NPP on March 23 in Toronto and on March 24 in Vancouver.

Additionally, Anura Dissanayake will also participate in several friendly meetings with the Sri Lankan Tamil and Muslim communities in Canada.