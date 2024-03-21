Dilan Perera resigns from COPE

Posted by Editor on March 21, 2024 - 12:47 pm

MP Dilan Perera has resigned from the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) today (March 21) in protest against the appointment of ineligible members.

Several MPs have resigned from COPE starting from Monday (March 18).

Names of MPs who have resigned from COPE thus far:

Eran Wickramaratne Dayasiri Jayasekara S.M. Marikkar Professor Charitha Herath Gamini Waleboda Shanakiyan Rasamanickam Hesha Withanage Wasantha Yapa Bandara Duminda Dissanayake Anura Kumara Dissanayake Dilan Perera

These resignations come with the appointment of Rohitha Abeygunawardena, a ruling party MP, as the COPE chairman, despite the previous government adopting a practice of appointing an opposition member to chair the committee to strengthen the principle that the legislature must be a check and balance on the executive arm of government.