The results of blood tests and X-rays submitted by applicants when seeking driving licences will no longer be required from today, Transport State Minister Dilum Amunugama said.

Though the blood test report is not required for the issuance of licence, the applicant will have to however submit a report.

State Minister Amunugama said many people face difficulties due to their blood test results when obtaining driving licenses.

“People may have high blood pressure and diabetes or both. Having diabetes or high blood pressure should not be an obstacle when obtaining a driving licence. We will continue to request the blood test reports but the licence will be issued irrespective of the outcome. If an applicant has high blood pressure, diabetes, or both, test results will give them an opportunity to be cautious and seek medical advice accordingly. Subjecting applicants to blood tests will continue as a service to the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the State Minister stressed that the vision test is compulsory and it will be the main criteria when issuing driving licences.

“No changes will be made to the vision test reports or its results. It will continue with the current rules and regulations,” he said.

Explaining the complex nature of the process of obtaining a licence, the State Minister said only the vision test would be sufficient to issue a driving license.

He also said obtaining an X-ray copy to obtain heavy-vehicle or commercial vehicle licences will be suspended from today.

“However, if the doctor feels that the applicant is suffering from respiratory problems, the doctor has the right to request for an X-ray,” he said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Chaturanga Samarawickrama)