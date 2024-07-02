Bomb scare at Kandy Court complex postpones proceedings

Posted by Editor on July 2, 2024 - 12:27 pm

All scheduled court proceedings and verdict deliveries at the Kandy Court complex have been postponed due to a bomb scare.

Court activities have been temporarily stopped, and people have been evacuated from the court complex.

This morning, an anonymous call to the police emergency hotline (119) reported a bomb threat, causing a tense situation at the court complex.

In response, the Sri Lanka Army’s bomb disposal unit and the Sri Lanka Police began a special security operation within the court premises.

As a result, all cases and verdicts scheduled for today (July 2) at the Kandy Court complex have been postponed until July 16, 2024.