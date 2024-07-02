Litro gas prices reduced
Litro Gas Lanka has reduced the prices of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders with effect from midnight today (July 2).
Accordingly, the 12.5 kg gas cylinder will be reduced by Rs. 100 and the new retail price will be Rs. 3,690.
The 5 kg gas cylinder will be reduced by Rs. 40 and the new retail price will be Rs. 1,482.
The 2.3 kg cylinder will be reduced by Rs. 18 and the new retail price will be Rs. 694.
The price revision is as follows:
|Gas cylinder
|Revision
|New Price
|12.5 kg cylinder
|– Rs. 100
|Rs. 3,690
|5 kg cylinder
|– Rs. 40
|Rs. 1,482
|2.3 kg cylinder
|– Rs. 18
|Rs. 694
