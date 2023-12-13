Budget 2024 passed in Parliament of Sri Lanka with amendments
Posted by Editor on December 13, 2023 - 6:48 pm
The third reading of the 2024 Budget was passed with amendments in Parliament of Sri Lanka today (December 13) with a majority of 41 votes.
Accordingly, 122 members voted in favour while 81 voted against it.
Former Minister and SLPP MP Roshan Ranasinghe voted against the budget.
MP Daina Gamage, SJB MPs Sujith Sanjaya Perera and Rohana Bandara, who were suspended from parliament sittings for one month, were allowed to vote in the third reading of the budget.
