Bus fares to increase by 35% – Minimum fare will increase to Rs.27
Posted in Local News
Bus fares will be increased in Sri Lanka by 35 percent from tonight (April 19).
The National Transport Commission said the minimum bus fare will be increased to Rs.27 from Rs.20.
The official announcement will be made tonight.
A discussion was held with Transport Minister Dilum Amugama and several private bus owners today.
The development comes after the fuel prices were revised yesterday by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation.
