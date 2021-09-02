CAA recovers nearly 167,000kg of sugar hoarded in Kurunegala
Posted in Local News
A large volume of brown and white sugar weighing up to 167,000 kg has been recovered from a warehouse in the area of Uyandana, Kurunegala.
The hoarded sugar consignment was seized in a raid led by the officials of Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA).
The raid was carried out based on a tip-off received by the CAA’s Kurunegala branch, Senior Investigating Officer of the bureau, Mr. Asanka Edirisinge said speaking to media.
The warehouse, which was operating without a valid license, has been sealed off by the CAA officials.
Legal action against the relevant establishment is expected to be sought before Kurunegala Magistrate’s Court in the future.
(Source: Ada Derana)
