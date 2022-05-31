Cabinet approves supplementary budget of Rs. 695 Billion

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal to submit a supplementary estimate to the Parliament for the provision of Rs. 695 billion under the “Budget Assistance Services and Emergency Responsibilities” project of the National Budget Department.

The proposal for the supplementary estimate was presented by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in his capacity as Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilisation, and National Policies.

“The government has introduced an assistance package for Samurdhi Beneficiaries, Estate Communities, Pensioners and Government Servants at the beginning of 2022 to reduce the hardships faced by the public due to the adverse economic conditions,” said the Department of Government Information.

The Department of Government Information noted that it was decided to submit a supplementary estimate to Parliament to cover the cost and secure the necessary funds to maintain the essential public services without hindrance.