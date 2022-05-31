Five murders reported in several parts of the country

A 48-year-old woman was murdered in a restaurant at the Dematagoda railway station while sleeping with her 10-year-old son.

The woman had run a restaurant at the Dematagoda railway track and was a resident of Maligawatta, Colombo.

Police said that the woman was killed on the night of the 29th May and three gold necklaces, three gold rings and two mobile phones were stolen from her possession.

Police stated that three employees of the restaurant had gone missing after the incident.

Dematagoda police are conducting further investigations.

Meanwhile, the bodies of a father and daughter who had died were found in a house in the Heenatiyangala area in Kalutara South.

Police said the mother, who was at the home, informed police that the two were dead.

The 69-year-old father was found dead on a chair in the house and the 33-year-old daughter in the living room of the house.

The bodies were taken to the Kalutara Nagoda General Hospital morgue last night. The police stated that it is not yet possible to say whether this is a murder.

Meanwhile, a brother and a sister of the same family have been murdered in the Mullegama area in Nawagattegama.

The police stated that the murders had taken place due to a family dispute.

The wife’s elder brother had come to settle a dispute between the couple and the husband had assaulted him with a sharp weapon.

The suspect had also assaulted and killed his wife at the same time, police said.

The victims were a 32-year-old man and his 25-year-old sister.

The suspect was also admitted to the Puttalam Hospital with injuries and is being treated under police protection.