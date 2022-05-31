UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson spoke to Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe last afternoon (May 30).

Prime Minister Johnson began by congratulating Mr. Wickremesinghe on his recent re-appointment as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka and underlining the UK’s continuing support for the people of Sri Lanka during their current economic difficulties.

Prime Minister Johnson stressed the role Putin’s barbaric invasion and senseless blockade of the Black Sea has played in exacerbating global food supply issues. He emphasised the need for the entire international community to take action against the horrors Putin is inflicting on the Ukrainian people.

Prime Minister Johnson and Prime Minister Wickremesinghe also discussed the potential for further UK-Sri Lanka cooperation in areas including clean energy. They looked forward to working closely together in the coming years.