The Health Ministry under Dr. Rajitha Senaratne’s tenure had not paid Rs. 40 Billion worth bills. Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said the Health Ministry will submit a cabinet paper next week to obtain funds to pay these unpaid bills.

Minister Wanniarachchi said Rs.10 Billion had already been given by the Government to the Health Ministry to pay unpaid bills recently but bills worth Rs.40 Billion were still to be paid.

She expressed these views after an inspection to the Ratnapura District Hospital on January 19. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had informed Minister Wanniarachchi to appoint a Health Ministry committee to investigate all acts of corruption and malpractices that had taken place during the previous regime. The committee was appointed on January 20 as instructed by the Prime Minister and it is expected that all culprits including companies involved in the acts of corruption and malpractices in the past will be penalised after the committee findings.

(Source: Daily News – By Nadira Gunatilleke)