CBL Group donates Rs. 100 Million to “Rebuilding Sri Lanka” Fund

Posted by Editor on December 19, 2025 - 10:11 am

The CBL Group has made a financial donation of Rs. 100 million to the Sri Lankan government’s “Rebuilding Sri Lanka” fund, which provides relief to people affected by the recent cyclone disaster.

The cheque was presented yesterday (December 18) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo by Mr. Rasith Wickramasingha, Group Director of CBL Group, to the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.

Ms. Nishka Wickramasingha, Group Director of CBL Group, and Mr. Randeewa Malalasooriya, Director and Chief Executive Officer, also attended the occasion.