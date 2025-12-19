Georgia Buddhist Vihara and Gift Sri Lanka support cyclone-affected communities
Posted by Editor on December 19, 2025 - 8:56 am
Gift Sri Lanka Foundation and the Georgia Buddhist Vihara (GBV), USA, have made a financial contribution of USD 16,000 to the Government’s ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ Fund.
The donation was made in support of relief efforts for communities affected by the Ditwah cyclone in Sri Lanka.
The cheque was formally handed over yesterday afternoon (December 18) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo by the Chief Incumbent of the Georgia Buddhist Vihara, Most Venerable Panamwela Vajirabuddha Nayaka Thero, to the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.
