Namal Rajapaksa criticizes government over delayed disaster relief

Posted by Editor on December 19, 2025 - 9:49 am

Although the government has stated that it provides relief to people affected by disasters, no assistance has been received so far, said Namal Rajapaksa, Member of Parliament and National Organizer of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

Speaking to the media, Namal Rajapaksa stated that officials at the district and divisional levels including district secretaries, divisional secretariat offices and Grama Niladharis in affected areas have not been formally informed in writing about the procedures for providing relief to disaster-affected individuals.

Although the President made certain statements in Parliament regarding relief efforts, Namal Rajapaksa said that contradictory information has been presented in the District Development Committees.

He also expressed regret that the Political Authority held a ceremony for issuing death certificates.

He urged that immediate measures be taken to address the problems of affected communities and to ensure timely relief and resettlement.