National Hospital Deputy Director Dr. Rukshan Bellana suspended

Posted by Editor on December 19, 2025 - 9:16 am

The services of Dr. Rukshan Bellana, Deputy Director of the National Hospital in Colombo, have been suspended.

This suspension has been imposed in connection with his conduct as a government medical officer holding a responsible position, specifically for making statements to the media without authorization and acting in a manner that created unrest and controversy within the country through various media outlets.

Accordingly, due to the aforementioned misconduct, his official duties have been suspended with immediate effect under Section 31:1:15 of Chapter XLVIII of Volume II of the Establishments Code, in accordance with the directive contained in the letter dated December 17, 2025, bearing reference number HSC/DIS/070/2025, issued by the Secretary of the Health Services Committee of the Public Service Commission.

Furthermore, the letter states that any government property in his possession must be handed over to a person designated by the Deputy Director General of the National Hospital Colombo. In addition, during the period of suspension, he is prohibited from leaving the country and is required to notify the authorities of any change to his residential address.