The Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) inflation based on the Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) decreased to 57.2% in December, the Department of Census and Statistics reported.

Accordingly, in comparison to the 61.0% seen in November, the Y-o-Y was down by 3.8% in December.

Meanwhile, food inflation also decreased to 64.4% in December, from the 73.7% recorded last month.

