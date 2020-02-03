Citing the five volumes of the forensic audit report on the Central Bank Treasury Bond Scam tabled in Parliament, Dr. Harsha de Silva, said the audit report does not shows irregularities committed by politicians involved in the scam, but instead show indiscretion of politicised State officers.

While emphasising that the forensic audit report is not biased, Dr. de Silva said the report has covered all direct transactions that took place after and before 2015, including direct transactions during the tenures of former Central Bank Governors, Arjuna Mahendran and Ajith Nivard Cabraal.

“The audit report itself mentions only the direct transactions carried out by Central Bank Governors before and after the Yahapalana Government. Many criticised these reports, saying that they are not transparent and are biased.

This report and the officials who drafted them have crosschecked the transactions using digital and non-digital evidence with other evidence, before adding the details into the report,” he added.

Speaking further at the Opposition Leader’s Office yesterday (2), Dr. de Silva said that according to the report, the auditors have tried to contact Mahendran

to get a comprehensive interview about the irregularities, but they failed because Mahendran was unavailable. Although the auditors had interviewed Cabraal by sending him a questionnaire, Cabraal had not provided the auditors with his laptop or any other digital device. Dr. de Silva added that the report lacks these interviews.

