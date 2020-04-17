Central Mail Exchange to recommence operations today
Posted in Local News
Operations of the Central Mail Exchange, which were temporarily halted for nearly a month due to the local outbreak of coronavirus, will recommence today (17).
The Postal Department said the clearance of backlogged postal goods will be carried out alongside the Sri Lanka Customs, whilst adhering to strict health and safety guidelines.
However Postmaster General Ranjith Ariyaratne said post offices will not be open for services today.
