The All Island Bakery Owners Association says 6,000 of the 7,000 bakeries in the country have closed owing to the spread of coronavirus.

Chairman NK Jayawardena stated that thousands of employees have lost their jobs.

He noted that employees and their dependants are also facing the repercussions of the present crisis.

Jayawardena called on the President and the Prime Minister to provide concessions for the bakery industry.

The Chairman charged that the bakery industry has thus far not received any concession.

He claimed that only 10% of bread is being made in the country at present from the entire bakery industry.

