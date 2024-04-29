Ceylon Teachers Service Union to strike over salary disparities
Posted by Editor on April 29, 2024 - 10:34 am
The Ceylon Teachers Service Union (CTSU) has announced its decision to initiate trade union action against the current salary disparities.
According to its secretary, Dhammika Mirihana, deans and teachers from National Education Academies, Government Teacher Colleges, and Teaching Centers will participate in a token strike today (April 29) and tomorrow (April 30) to address this issue.
Dhammika Mirihana further emphasizes that apart from their salaries, no additional allowances are provided to them, resulting in unfair treatment.
