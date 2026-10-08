Oct 08 2026 October 8, 2026 October 8, 2026 NoComment

Chandana Sooriyaarachchi arrested after road accident

Posted by Onlanka News on
Chandana Sooriyaarachchi

Chandana Sooriyaarachchi

National People’s Power (NPP) Parliamentarian Chandana Sooriyaarachchi has been arrested by Athurugiriya Police after a car he was driving struck and injured a pedestrian in Panagoda on October 7, 2026.

According to Police, the accident occurred on Wednesday night in the Medamandiya area of Panagoda when the car driven by the 50-year-old MP struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

The injured pedestrian, a 65-year-old resident of Nival Kandura, Hummanduwa, Wellawaya, was admitted to Homagama Base Hospital for treatment.

Police said the MP was taken into custody on suspicion of causing injuries to a pedestrian in a road accident.

He is expected to be produced before the Homagama Magistrate’s Court.

UPDATE – 12:40 PM:

National People’s Power (NPP) Parliamentarian Chandana Sooriyaarachchi, who was arrested in connection with a road accident, has been released on bail.

The Homagama Magistrate’s Court ordered his release on a personal bail bond of Rs. 100,000.

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