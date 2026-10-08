Chandana Sooriyaarachchi arrested after road accident

October 8, 2026 - 10:01 am Posted by Onlanka News on

National People’s Power (NPP) Parliamentarian Chandana Sooriyaarachchi has been arrested by Athurugiriya Police after a car he was driving struck and injured a pedestrian in Panagoda on October 7, 2026.

According to Police, the accident occurred on Wednesday night in the Medamandiya area of Panagoda when the car driven by the 50-year-old MP struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road.

The injured pedestrian, a 65-year-old resident of Nival Kandura, Hummanduwa, Wellawaya, was admitted to Homagama Base Hospital for treatment.

Police said the MP was taken into custody on suspicion of causing injuries to a pedestrian in a road accident.

He is expected to be produced before the Homagama Magistrate’s Court.

UPDATE – 12:40 PM:

National People’s Power (NPP) Parliamentarian Chandana Sooriyaarachchi, who was arrested in connection with a road accident, has been released on bail.

The Homagama Magistrate’s Court ordered his release on a personal bail bond of Rs. 100,000.