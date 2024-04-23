Chinese Communist Party delegation meets Anura Kumara

A delegation, led by Sun Haiyan, Deputy Minister of the Department of International Affairs of the Chinese Communist Party, met with National People’s Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the JVP head office this morning (April 23).

The Chinese delegation included Sun Haiyan, who also serves as a member of the Central Committee of the Party, Lin Tao, Deputy Director General of the Department of International Affairs, Chen Xiangyuan, Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka, Li Jinyan, Director of the Department of International Affairs, Jin Yan, Deputy Director, Wen Jun, Secretary to the Deputy Minister, Jin Enze, the Third Secretary of the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka, and Zhang Guyu, the translator.

Representing the NPP were Vijitha Herath, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, Prof. Anil Jayantha Fernando, and Sunil Handunnethhti.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the current political situation, upcoming elections, and potential political developments. The NPP leaders emphasized the importance of achieving political stability to overcome the crisis in the country.

The Chinese delegation showed interest in the NPP’s political strategies and its growing popularity among the public. The NPP leaders highlighted their engagement with various societal segments, both domestically and abroad, as well as their policies for national development and dialogue with the public.

Additionally, discussions centered on fostering mutual trust, socio-cultural ties, and diplomatic relations between the NPP and the Chinese Communist Party, exploring how these relations could contribute to economic development.

Before the meeting, the Chinese delegation held a separate discussion with local NPP leaders regarding the party’s grassroots political activities at the NPP Colombo District Office in Maharagama.

(Photos by NPP)