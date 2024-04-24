Sri Lanka implements special traffic plans for Iranian President’s visit

Special traffic arrangements will be implemented today (April 24) in Colombo and Mattala due to the visit of Iranian President Dr. Ebrahim Raisi, as announced by the Sri Lanka Police.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and his Iranian counterpart are scheduled to jointly inaugurate the Uma Oya Multipurpose Development Project (UOMDP) today.

According to the police media division, the main road from Mattala to Uma Oya will be temporarily closed from 9:45 AM to 11:00 AM and again from noon to 1:00 PM.

Additionally, the Colombo-Katunayake expressway will be closed for one hour from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM and again after 8:30 PM.

Moreover, vehicular movement in and around Colombo – Orugodawatta, Dematagoda, Borella, D.S. Senanayake Mawatha, Horton Place, Green Path, Ananda Coomaraswamy Mawatha, Liberty Junction, St. Anthony’s Road, Galle Road, Galle Face, and Lotus Road will be restricted from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

The section of Galle Road from Kollupitiya to Lotus Road and Bank of Ceylon Mawatha will also be periodically closed in the evening, as per police instructions.