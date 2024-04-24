Puttalam Quazi Court Judge arrested for alleged Bribery

Posted by Editor on April 24, 2024 - 9:43 am

The Puttalam Quazi Court Judge was arrested by officers from the Bribery Commission for allegedly soliciting a bribe of Rs. 5,000.

According to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), he has been remanded until May 6 after appearing before the Puttalam Magistrate’s Court.

The commission stated that the arrest was made based on a complaint lodged by a resident of the Vethalai area of Puttalam.

The suspect allegedly demanded the bribe in exchange for issuing a divorce certificate related to a divorce judgment issued by the Puttalam Quasi Court.