Puttalam Quazi Court Judge arrested for alleged Bribery
Posted by Editor on April 24, 2024 - 9:43 am
The Puttalam Quazi Court Judge was arrested by officers from the Bribery Commission for allegedly soliciting a bribe of Rs. 5,000.
According to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), he has been remanded until May 6 after appearing before the Puttalam Magistrate’s Court.
The commission stated that the arrest was made based on a complaint lodged by a resident of the Vethalai area of Puttalam.
The suspect allegedly demanded the bribe in exchange for issuing a divorce certificate related to a divorce judgment issued by the Puttalam Quasi Court.
