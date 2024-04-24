Iranian President Dr. Ebrahim Raisi arrives in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on April 24, 2024 - 10:40 am

President of Iran, Dr. Ebrahim Raisi, arrived in Sri Lanka on Wednesday morning (April 24) for a one-day visit.

He arrived at the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA) a short while ago and was warmly welcomed by Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

President Raisi’s visit to Sri Lanka is primarily for the opening of the Uma Oya Multipurpose Development Project (UOMDP).

This marks the first visit by an Iranian President to Sri Lanka since former President Dr. Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s visit in April 2008.