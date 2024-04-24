Maithripala Sirisena barred from SLFP chairmanship until trial ends

Posted by Editor on April 24, 2024 - 12:00 pm

The Colombo District Court has issued a permanent injunction, barring former President Maithripala Sirisena from acting as the chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

This ruling was made by Colombo District Court Judge Sandun Vithana in response to a lawsuit brought forth by SLFP executive committee member Montague Sarathchandra.

The injunction will remain in effect until the conclusion of the ongoing hearing on this matter.

Notably, this marks the second instance where the Colombo District Court has issued such an order, the first being in response to a case filed by former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga.