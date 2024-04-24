Apr 24 2024 April 24, 2024 April 24, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Damitha Abeyratne and husband granted bail

Court decision

Actress Damitha Abeyratne and her husband were granted bail today (April 24) by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

Each of them was required to post surety bonds of Rs. 5 million.

They had been held in remand custody over an alleged financial fraud.

The court order was issued by Magistrate Koshala Senadheera.

The case was filed from a police complaint accusing Damitha and her husband of cheating Rs. 3 million by promising job opportunities in Korea to several individuals.

