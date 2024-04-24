Damitha Abeyratne and husband granted bail

Posted by Editor on April 24, 2024 - 12:20 pm

Actress Damitha Abeyratne and her husband were granted bail today (April 24) by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

Each of them was required to post surety bonds of Rs. 5 million.

They had been held in remand custody over an alleged financial fraud.

The court order was issued by Magistrate Koshala Senadheera.

The case was filed from a police complaint accusing Damitha and her husband of cheating Rs. 3 million by promising job opportunities in Korea to several individuals.