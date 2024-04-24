Uma Oya Development Project inaugurated

Posted by Editor on April 24, 2024 - 12:41 pm

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickramasinghe and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Ebrahim Raisi inaugurated the Uma Oya Multipurpose Development Project (UOMDP) on Wednesday (April 24).

This project is one of the largest irrigation projects in Sri Lanka following the Mahaweli Development Project.