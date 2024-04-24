Apr 24 2024 April 24, 2024 April 24, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Uma Oya Development Project inaugurated

Posted by Editor on April 24, 2024 - 12:41 pm

Uma Oya Development Project inaugurated

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickramasinghe and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Ebrahim Raisi inaugurated the Uma Oya Multipurpose Development Project (UOMDP) on Wednesday (April 24).

This project is one of the largest irrigation projects in Sri Lanka following the Mahaweli Development Project.

FB Share
Whatsapp
REPLY