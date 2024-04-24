12th International Meeting on Security Matters: High-Ranking officials convenes in Saint Petersburg

High-ranking officials from around the world gathered in Saint Petersburg for the 12th International Meeting on Security Matters from April 22nd to 25th, 2024.

This prestigious event serves as a platform for global leaders to discuss and address pressing security challenges facing nations today.

One notable highlight of the meeting was a bilateral discussion between the Secretary of Defence of Sri Lanka, General Kamal Gunaratne, and Mr. Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

The meeting underscored the importance of fostering international cooperation and collaboration in addressing security threats and promoting peace and stability in the region. Discussions covered a wide range of topics, including counterterrorism efforts, cybersecurity, and defense cooperation.

Both parties expressed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation in the security domain.

The 12th International Meeting of High-Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters provided a valuable opportunity for participants to exchange insights, share best practices, and forge partnerships aimed at addressing common security challenges facing the global community.

(Ministry of Defence)