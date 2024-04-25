Sri Lanka and Iran sign five agreements to boost bilateral relations

Posted by Editor on April 25, 2024 - 8:50 am

Iran and Sri Lanka signed five Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on Wednesday (April 24), aimed at enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

The agreements, endorsed in the presence of Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Iranian President Dr. Ebrahim Raisi, encompass cooperation in various sectors including film, media, tourism, cooperatives, libraries, culture, science, technology, and sports:

1. Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the National Library of Sri Lanka and the National Library and Archives of Iran.

2. Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the film industry between the National Film Corporation of Sri Lanka and the Ministry of Cultural and Islamic Guidance of Iran.

3. Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in media and tourism between Sri Lanka and Iran.

4. Agreement on a program of cultural, scientific, and technical cooperation, mass media, youth, and sports between Sri Lanka and Iran.

5. Memorandum of Understanding between the National Co-Operative Council of Sri Lanka and the Iran Chamber of Cooperatives.

The Iranian leader visited Sri Lanka for a one-day official visit, during which he participated in a public ceremony to inaugurate the Uma Oya Multipurpose Development Project (UOMDP).

Subsequently, he journeyed to Colombo for one-on-one bilateral talks with his Sri Lankan counterpart.

Dr. Raisi received a ceremonial welcome from President Wickremesinghe, including a guard of honor and other ceremonial arrangements at Galle Face Green.